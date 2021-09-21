In their defense: Republicans are right — Democrats are trying to spend too much. The party’s $3.5 trillion spending plan should be pared down, as centrists like Joe Manchin are working to do. The responsible way to oppose spending is to negotiate the number down or, failing that, vote against it. But refusing to pay the country’s bills — especially when Republicans have been the ones ringing them up for the past four years — would be the height of fiscal irresponsibility.