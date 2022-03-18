The plan involves releasing ballast to lighten the load, dredging the bay’s muddy floor around the ship and making space between the propeller and rudder and the seabed, Evergreen said.

The rescue team is mobilizing all available local tugboats to join the operation. Once enough mud is removed and the ship is lighter, the team will work to refloat the ship at high tide using the power of the tugboats and the ship’s main engine, Evergreen said.

The U.S. Coast Guard is partnering with at least four other government agencies “to ensure that the Ever Forward’s refloating plan maintains the safety of those on and around the ship as well as the safety of the marine environment,” Petty Officer 3rd Class Breanna Centeno said in an email.

The Ever Forward was headed from the Port of Baltimore to Norfolk, Virginia, when it ran aground Sunday night north of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, the U.S. Coast Guard said. The ship operated by Taiwan-based Evergreen Marine Corp. went aground outside the main navigation corridor, the Craighill Channel, and officials said there were no reports of injuries, damage or pollution.