Resideo Technologies: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $39 million.
The residential comfort and security systems maker posted revenue of $1.56 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.57 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $283 million, or $1.90 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.37 billion.
For the current quarter ending in March, Resideo Technologies said it expects revenue in the range of $1.52 billion to $1.56 billion.
The company expects full-year earnings to be $1.85 to $2.15 per share, with revenue ranging from $6.2 billion to $6.55 billion.
