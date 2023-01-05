Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

So Christmas 2022 wasn’t such a turkey after all. Next Plc kicked off the January reporting season with a better-than-expected 4.8% increase in full-price sales in the nine weeks to Dec. 30, beating guidance of a 2% decline. It also upgraded its profit forecast for the full year by £20 million ($24 million) to £860 million.

The UK retailer’s Christmas cheer came hard on the heels of data provider Kantar saying on Wednesday that December take-home grocery sales rose by 9.4% to top £12 billion for the first time.

But investors shouldn’t get carried away just yet. Next and the food retailers are likely to be the winners of this holiday season. And even if lesser rivals do enjoy a similar boost — Greggs Plc and B&M European Value Retail SA also had a good end to the year — this will be the last hurrah before British consumers hunker down amid the cost-of-living crisis. The as much as 9% rise in Next shares in early trading looks overdone. The about 5% gain in Marks & Spencer Group Plc looks optimistic too.

Although Next is often held up as a bellwether for the consumer sector, it is far from it.

For a start, it is one of Britain’s best retailers, well managed by Chief Executive Officer Simon Wolfson, with an impressive handle on costs and healthy cash generation giving it scope to invest. Wolfson attributed the better-than-expected results to underestimating the effect from the omicron outbreak late last year and particularly low levels of stock in the run up to Christmas 2021. Sales were also boosted by the cold snap in December 2022.

Second, Next operates both stores — including large out-of-town locations accessible by car — and e-commerce. This enabled it to navigate the postal and train strikes in the run-up to the holiday. Not all British retailers have such a diverse store portfolio.

As for the grocers, they are one of the few beneficiaries from inflation. Rising prices swell year-on-year same-store sales. But with volumes falling, and supermarkets’ own energy and staff costs ratcheting up, the full extent of their performance won’t be revealed until they disclose margins. Tesco Plc and J Sainsbury Plc update on their trading next week.

Either way, conditions are set to get much tougher from here. The next few months could be particularly challenging for the consumer sector as higher household energy bills collide with Christmas credit-card statements.

Next has forecast a fall in pre-tax profit in the year to the end of January 2024, to £795 million, on full-price sales down 1.5%, as the cost-of-living crisis, mortgage rate hikes and rising prices for Next’s own products take their toll on consumer demand. However, full employment and Brits coming out of the pandemic with more savings should prevent sales sliding too drastically.

Wolfson also offered some relief on inflation, after indications from Kantar earlier in the week that the escalation in food costs may have peaked. Next estimates that its prices will rise by 6% in the autumn winter season, after an 8% elevation in spring and summer items. While sterling devaluation makes garments more expensive, this is being offset by falling freight and commodity costs and factories hungrier for work as retailers around the world cut back on orders.

Next and the food retailers have weathered the cost-of-living crisis relatively well so far. That puts them on a steadier footing as we head into what could be the most challenging period for over a decade. Many more store groups, online retailers and hospitality operators will not be so fortunate.

