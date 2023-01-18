Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

At first glance, it was easy to brush off the lousy US retail sales report on Wednesday: After all, the numbers had been deceivingly weak in the previous two Decembers only to roar back in the following months. But by late morning, traders had stopped making excuses and stocks were on the retreat. The second interpretation may well be the right one.

The question, of course, is whether the numbers are a head fake to be safely disregarded, a healthy cool-down or the start of a broader collapse. Cooling could presage a welcome pause in the Federal Reserve’s onslaught of higher interest rates, while the latter could trigger a recession.

While it’s early to render a conclusion, the drop in December’s figures looked broad-based and came on the heels of revisions lower for November’s data. The value of overall retail purchases fell 1.1% in December, worse than the 0.9% median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists. Ten of 13 categories fell, including vehicles, nonstore retailers and furniture stores. Durable goods categories such as home goods and electronics have already endured months of pullback after consumers overbought during the pandemic, and some investors had been hoping to see light at the end of that dreary tunnel.

But perhaps most concerning of all, restaurant sales deteriorated in the biggest drop since the Covid-19 surge in January 2022. That added to evidence that the broader service sector may be coming under pressure and could draw the curtain on a period when consumers ostensibly switched their consumption from goods to services, the so-called reopening trade. As a result, there’s a chance that consumer spending as a whole is starting to fall.

All in all, holiday sales in November and December — excluding autos, gas and restaurants — grew by just 5.3% to $936.3 billion compared with figures from the period a year earlier, falling below the National Retail Federation’s forecast of 6% to 8% growth from the previous year’s record. The numbers aren’t adjusted for consumer price inflation, which rose 6.5% in December 2022 from a year earlier (specifically, core goods prices rose 2.1%.)

Shoppers are starting to burn through their personal savings and racking up credit to pay for what they can’t afford on their take-home pay. Over the peak holiday shopping days between Dec. 19 and 26, shoppers increased their credit spending by nearly 11% from the previous year while debit-card use increased by about 3%, according to the financial payments company Fiserv.

Already, the number of people who said they were living paycheck to paycheck increased between November and December, according to LendingClub Corp. With dwindling savings and higher debt, that leaves “no buffer at all” should the economy take another hit, said Mark Mathews, vice president of research development and industry analysis with the National Retail Federation.

Kayla Bruun, an economic analyst at Morning Consult, said that the decision-intelligence company has been seeing restaurant weakness in its proprietary survey data for several months and that the pressure could soon extend to other service categories. “It’s hard to see where a burst of strength will come from at this point,” she said.

Of course, there are many valid concerns about the seasonal adjustments to the retail sales data, and investors will probably have to wait for additional data to decide on the significance of the trend. The pandemic changed patterns of holiday spending — it’s more spread out over several months now — which has wreaked havoc on adjusting monthly data seasonally. The Commerce Department’s Jan. 27 report on personal spending will do more to elucidate the seriousness of the matter, as will another month or two of retail sales.

But investors weren’t just going to sit on their hands. The S&P 500 Index headed for its biggest decline since Jan. 5, reversing earlier gains after another report showed business equipment production slipped. The gloomy growth outlook overshadowed optimism about easing inflation from the Labor Department’s producer price index and created the unusual (at least by 2022’s standards) combination of a rally in Treasury notes with a selloff in stocks.

The moves seemed to validate the thesis of several Wall Street strategists, including Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson, who have warned that the receding bond yields could beget a new phase of the bear market, driven by an earnings downturn. If they’re right, investors would be ill-advised to ignore retail sales as just another technical blip because of seasonal factors.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Leticia Miranda is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering consumer goods and the retail industry. She was previously a business reporter at NBC News and a retail reporter at BuzzFeed News.

Jonathan Levin has worked as a Bloomberg journalist in Latin America and the U.S., covering finance, markets and M&A. Most recently, he has served as the company’s Miami bureau chief. He is a CFA charterholder.

