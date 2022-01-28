Some managers argue that remote work doesn’t work well. But then why, after two years of Covid, aren’t more knowledge-work companies going out of business? It’s true that patent applications took a dip in 2020, but analysts ascribe that to uncertainty about the future of the pandemic, not a loss of innovation. More recently, patent applications in technology have surged, and entrepreneurship is up — new business starts also soared in 2020 and 2021. And the documented downsides to remote work — primarily loneliness and a lack of work-life balance — are not easily disentangled from the pandemic itself.