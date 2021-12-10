Travel company TUI AG, whose biggest markets are the U.K. and Germany, said on Wednesday that the variant was hitting winter holiday sales, after they had rebounded strongly. This echoes comments from EasyJet Plc, which said it had seen a “softening” in demand through the end of this year, with some customers transferring their bookings into early 2022. Domestic travel was holding up, as was demand for beach holidays next summer, but there was more of an impact from the variant on international city breaks.