Doctors sometimes recommend untested interventions because they think they’re taking a better-safe-than-sorry approach. The problem is they often get the safe and sorry sides of the equation mixed up. They did that for years when they thought they should wait until there was proof dietary fat was safe before taking it off the list of foods that were bad for you. They should have recognized that it would have been safer to let people keep eating the way they’d done for millenniums, and not changed anything without reasonably strong evidence.