Revolve Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CERRITOS, Calif. — CERRITOS, Calif. — Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $7.9 million.
The online women’s fashion retailer posted revenue of $259.2 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $238.8 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $58.7 million, or 79 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.1 billion.
