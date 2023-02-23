Revolve Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CERRITOS, Calif. — Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $7.9 million. On a per-share basis, the Cerritos, California-based company said it had net income of 11 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The online women’s fashion retailer posted revenue of $259.2 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $238.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $58.7 million, or 79 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.1 billion.

