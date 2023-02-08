Reynolds Consumer Products: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $107 million.
The company posted revenue of $1.09 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.11 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $258 million, or $1.23 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.82 billion.
For the current quarter ending in March, Reynolds Consumer Products expects its per-share earnings to range from 6 cents to 9 cents.
The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.30 to $1.41 per share.
_____
