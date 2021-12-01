A group of countries led by South Africa and India has called for the World Trade Organization to lift intellectual-property protections for makers of Covid vaccines to enable additional plants to produce more shots beyond the current concentration in the U.S., Europe, India and China. The companies argue that few countries have the trained personnel to produce the vaccines even if they had the formulas. Advocates of the waiver say it can serve as leverage to push companies to voluntarily share their expertise more broadly. In the meantime, the World Health Organization took the unusual step of partnering with South African company Afrigen Biologics & Vaccines to undertake the tough challenge of reverse-engineering the Covid vaccine made by Moderna Inc., which says it won’t enforce patents on the shot during the pandemic. The end goal is to establish a center for teaching scientists how to make vaccines using the innovative technology in Moderna’s shot. The African Union’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has announced an ambitious plan to establish new vaccine factories with the aim of reducing the continent’s reliance on imports from 99% to 40% of supply by 2040.