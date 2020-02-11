Supporters said the project, known as the Navy Hill deal, would spur downtown growth, create jobs and provide needed new housing. They cautioned that if the plan was rejected, it could negatively affect future investment in the area, the newspaper said. Opponents countered that the project would risk school funding, raise housing costs and contribute to displacement.

The City Council sided with its constituents and in a joint statement said they would work with Stoney’s office to take a new approach to the redevelopment process that would call for greater public input, among other changes. The Council has said Stoney can issue a fresh solicitation for redevelopment following the new process.

Stoney said in a statement late Monday that he was disappointed in the decision, and has called the new approach outlined by the Council “laughable,” according to the Times-Dispatch. The development group charged with the project said it had been working on amending its plan based on suggestions, but the council “voted to end it before learning more.”