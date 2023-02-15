RingCentral: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BELMONT, Calif. — BELMONT, Calif. — RingCentral Inc. (RNG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $284.1 million in its fourth quarter.
The cloud-based phone system provider for small businesses posted revenue of $524.7 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $528.4 million.
For the current quarter ending in March, RingCentral expects its per-share earnings to range from 69 cents to 70 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $526 million to $530 million for the fiscal first quarter.
RingCentral expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.04 to $3.10 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.2 billion.
