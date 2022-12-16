Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Inconvenience isn’t an unfortunate byproduct of strike action — it’s the whole aim. Remote working means that rail strikes don’t have quite the same impact these days, but the first strike in the UK Royal College of Nursing’s 106-year history is an altogether different matter. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight While the National Health Service said that life-saving operations and urgent cancer surgeries would continue as usual Thursday and Tuesday, the nurses union’s walkout is the most depressing and alarming of the long string of strikes hitting Britain. People may not die, but it’s almost a certainty that life years will be lost as treatments and procedures are delayed. It will also result in more pressure on already overwhelmed ambulance and emergency services.

The strike is ostensibly about pay and working conditions, but it reflects a broader crisis in funding and staffing that threatens both the economy and public health. While the nursing union’s pay demands are maximalist and unrealistic, that doesn’t mean Rishi Sunak’s government can continue to rebuff them.

The RCN is demanding that wages be increased by 5% more than inflation, which would mean a raise of as much as 19%. Their argument is that nursing pay has lagged consumer prices and average pay growth, in both public and private sectors, for more than a decade. They have a point. Average nursing wages have increased 20% since 2010, but prices have risen by 32% since then and average public sector pay is up 28%.

The government says that it has merely followed its independent pay-review bodies, which cover some 45% of all public-sector staff. And yet the government is free to override those recommendations. It’s been clear for some time that nursing salaries in Britain are low by international standards. Of course, wage increases above the existing offer are likely to be met by higher demands from other public-sector unions. And wage hikes have consequences for inflation, which the government is trying to control lest central bankers keep raising interest rates, which are at a 14-year high.

While there are no easy solutions, there need to be longer term ones. The government says it’s willing to talk about conditions, not pay, but working conditions are largely a consequence of shoestring funding that has led to chronic staffing shortages .The NHS had some 50,000 nursing vacancies as of August. Many of them are filled by temporary staff, but the shortfall remains dire. And despite a record influx of new nurses, the number leaving active service (one in nine over the year to June) are the highest over the decade in which records are available.

Anyone who has spent time in a hospital — as a patient or visitor — will likely have witnessed the consequences. Even in normal circumstances, patients often have to wait for overworked nursing staff to administer pain relief, install catheters or assist in other matters that are essential for both comfort and dignity during hospitalized illness. If you happen to have a non-life threatening need around the time there is a shift change, the wait can be even longer.

Staffing levels are so low that a young trainee nurse I know says that practices on her pediatric ward have become dangerous. She’s asked to perform tasks for which she does not have training. Experienced nurses are just too busy to double-check her drug calculations based on the child’s weight. High stress levels are everywhere.

On-the-job training has always been central to the UK’s nursing model; so when staff is too stressed to teach trainees, the whole system suffers. The attrition rate among students who start their hospital placements was 33% during the pandemic; anecdotal evidence suggests it’s higher now.

Of course, post-Covid strikes among healthcare workers aren’t unique to Britain; the US, South Korea, Spain and other countries have also seen healthcare workers picket. The pandemic put extreme demands on medical staffers and raised their profile among the general public. As the pandemic receded, it left many facing burnout as they worked through post-Covid backlogs.

The Scottish government, which negotiates separately, improved its offer to NHS workers to an average 7.5% pay increase, which two major NHS unions in Scotland voted to accept. Sunak’s government might have reached a similar deal, but getting an agreement now will be more painful (and costly) since both sides have dug in.

Even so, there will be little choice but to reach an agreement. It says something about the politics of this particular strike that while some conservatives back a hard line from the government, many are uncomfortable with it. Former Conservative Party Chairman Jake Berry has said the government should substantially improve its offer. And things could get much worse. The RCN has indicated more strikes are possible.

One way or another, the government needs a way out of the staring contest. People need a working health-care system and government exists to organize such functions in democracies. While striking workers may get less sympathy as the pain continues, people will lose patience with the government much faster.

