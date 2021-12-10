Economy-crushing inventory cycles are nothing new. After World War I, price and wage controls were removed and pent-up demand and prices exploded. Manufacturers double- and triple-ordered to beat further price increases and shortages. Retailers encouraged consumers to buy ahead in anticipation of further price jumps. Inflationary expectations fed on themselves and created a false sense of robust underlying demand. Prices leaped 24% from the first quarter of 1919 to the second quarter of 1920, according to George A. Gade’s book, “Hand-to-Mouth Buying and the Inventory Situation.” In April 1920, however, the bubble broke and prices dropped 42% to the second quarter of 1921 bottom. Falling prices revealed the false basis for demand, buying dried up and the massive production cuts to liquidate excess inventories resulted in the 1920-1921 recession, the steepest on record. After that bloodbath, inventories were shunned and buying was hand to mouth -- hence the title of Gade’s book.