A little historical perspective might help ease the stress. Even at the current rate of 3.45% for the average 30-year fixed mortgage, rates are still historically low. Sure, they’re not at the rock bottom they were early last year, but we often see levels like that in dire times, when there could be job uncertainty or other economic issues clouding the decision for borrowers.
And it could be a lot worse. In 1982, when the pace of inflation was near the same level it is now, mortgage rates hovered around 17%. Over the last two decades, a more normal level for 30-year rates is around 5%, and we’re still well below that..
While there was a quick spike at the beginning of this year, economists are still predicting that rates will end 2022 at about 4%. They’re also anticipating that home-price increases will slow, which could help to soften the blow of higher rates. ``Mortgage rates have just gone from fantastic to a little less fantastic,’’ says Keith Gumbinger, vice president of mortgage loan website HSH.com.
It’s important to look at how much a higher rate actually moves the needle on a monthly basis. Let’s say you have a $500,000 loan, a rate of 3.5% versus 3% would result in about $100 more a month. If you feel pressure to rush through a home purchase and agree to, say, waive a home inspection, the cost of something discovered later — such as a roof repair — would make the extra $1,200 a year seem pretty insignificant.
If the threat of rates inching higher and higher is still making you queasy, consider the following strategies:
Shop around. It seems like common sense, but a 2018 report from Freddie Mac found that almost half of consumers don’t try to find the best rate, and many don’t realize that the rates offered by banks can vary. The 30-year-fixed mortgage rate everyone talks about is just an average — in a typical week, lenders may offer rates that vary by more than three-tenths of a percentage point.
Make a bigger down payment. Those with extra cash, perhaps existing homeowners who profited from selling into a hot market, may want to consider putting more money down. Doing so will help to keep monthly payments the same if interest rates rise.
Pay an additional point. Borrowers can try to pay an extra point or two, which is a fee paid to the lender, to effectively buy the interest rate back down. A point is equal to 1% of the loan amount and may discount the rate by a quarter of a percent. But it’ll take several years before you save enough in monthly payments to justify the cost. So it’s a strategy best suited to buyers who have more cash on hand, yet feel constrained making month to month payments, and plan on staying in their homes
Itemize deductions. Most taxpayers take the standard deduction, or a flat amount, when calculating their liabilities. But some, such as those who live in areas with high property taxes, may benefit more by itemizing certain allowable deductions, such as property taxes and mortgage interest. If you fall into that category, don’t forget that higher interest rates will mean a bigger deduction (up to a certain amount), especially in the earlier years of a mortgage when the interest paid to the lender makes up a larger chunk of the monthly payment.
Lastly, there’s one exception to the advice about not panicking over rates: borrowers looking to refinance their existing mortgages to lower rates. If you’ve been thinking about that and your loan rate is still higher than current rates, then by all means, hurry up.
