But Rite Aid said the virus that causes COVID-19 also imposed added costs for safety measures and other expenses and led to a decline in some prescriptions. The company estimates that those expenses added up to a $30 million hit in the quarter.
Rite Aid’s overall loss, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, totaled 4 cents per share. Revenue climbed 12% to $6.03 billion.
Analysts expected, on average, a loss of 38 cents per share on $5.61 billion in revenue, according to FactSet.
Camp Hill, Pennsylvania-based Rite Aid Corp. runs more than 2,400 retail pharmacies in 18 states.
Rite Aid’s quarterly net loss improved mainly due to a “last-in-first-out,” or LIFO, inventory credit of more than $12 million this year. That compares to a $7.5 million charge in the previous year’s quarter. An income tax benefit and lower restructuring costs also helped.
Company shares rose 22% to $15.68 in morning trading Thursday while the broader market was flat.
The stock had slipped nearly 17% so far this year.
