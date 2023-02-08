Rithm: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — Rithm Capital (RITM) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $104.2 million.
The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $762.4 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $690.7 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $954.5 million, or $1.80 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.73 billion.
