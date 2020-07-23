Ritter says its square chocolate blocks date back to 1932, with co-founder Clara Ritter reasoning that the company should make a bar “that fits in the pocket of every sports jacket without breaking and weighs the same as the normal long bar.”
The federal court ruled that the case for canceling Ritter’s trademark registrations for the packaging was unfounded. It said that is because they “do not consist exclusively of a form that gives the goods a significant value.”
It also noted that a federal patent court which previously ruled in favor of Ritter had found that the square shape of the packaging “has no special artistic value and also does not lead to significant price differences compared with similar products.”
