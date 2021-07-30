In that interview, Calasso reminisced about his father, Francesco Calasso, a staunch anti-fascist and a history of law professor at the University of Florence who, in 1944, was almost executed by the then German occupying forces. Calasso reminisced growing up in a “house lined with books.” His mother, Melisenda Codignola, who earned a doctorate with a thesis on one of Plutarch’s works, translated the classics.