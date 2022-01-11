Turning the company around will require an enormous strategic overhaul and a complete abandonment of the values that made Robinhood a success over the last two years. It will have to become the very thing that it despises: Wall Street. The reasons other banks and brokerages have become successful is because they provide actual value to customers and charge them for it. In its current incarnation, Robinhood is little more than Candy Crush with financial consequences. It would be a shame to let what they’ve built go to waste. The most likely outcome here is that when the stock falls low enough, it will be acquired by one of the online brokerage giants. Those accounts are worth something to somebody.