An outsider might view this practice, which has been going on for a few decades, as a conflict of interest. The broker isn’t guaranteeing that its customers will get the best price on a trade, but instead is sending orders to the market-making firm that pays it the most, where execution quality may not be the best.(1) Robinhood says all market makers with whom it has relationships pay it rebates at the same rate, which means it isn’t incentivized to send orders to any one specific market maker. The real issue is about how Robinhood’s messaging about democratization is inconsistent with its execution practices. Also, under the current arrangement, the costs of trading are hidden. With zero commissions, the client of the brokerage firm does not pay commissions directly, but does so indirectly through payment for order flow arrangements. New Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler has identified payment for order flow as a potential conflict.