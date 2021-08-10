“We share a common goal of eliminating the barriers that keep people from participating in our financial system,” Robinhood Chief Product Officer Aparna Chennapragrada said in a blog post.
Say’s Q&A platform allows investors to ask questions of companies, with investors voting on which questions they most want answered.
After the earnings release for AMC Theatres on Monday, for example, executives took questions first from their investors through the Say platform. Only after them did the executives take questions from Wall Street analysts. The first question was about whether AMC would pay a dividend again, one that got 63,500 votes from investors. CEO Adam Aron told them it cannot pay a dividend until about a year from now, at the earliest.
Shares of Robinhood flipped from a small loss to a gain of 1.5% in the first few minutes of trading on Tuesday. They’ve swung sharply since they began trading in late July at $38, bouncing between $33.25 and $85.