The 23-year-old, who began using Robinhood in 2016 and hosts online communities of investors, says he has signed up for Robinhood’s IPO platform and intends to buy shares in the company and hold them “for a very long time.” Tran also plans to use another trading platform to buy shares in Robinhood once they make their debut and then “scalp,” or sell those right away to profit on what he expects will be a big first-day pop in the stock.