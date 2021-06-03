1. How is Robinhood different?
Founded in 2013, Robinhood offers trading of stocks -- and more exotic financial products, including cryptocurrencies -- on a game-like phone app that has proved popular with investors who are young and dipping into markets for the first time. Robinhood users who can’t afford, say, the approximately $3,200 price of a single Amazon.com Inc. share can buy a fraction of one instead.
2. What makes it fun?
The app has a colorful, uncluttered layout and lets users begin trading with as little as $1. For a long time, new investors were congratulated for their first trade with a confetti animation. (That was scrapped amid scrutiny from politicians and regulators.) Investors who get a friend to sign up are offered a (tiny) chance of snagging a share of a high-price glamour stock such as Apple Inc. For inspiration, they can browse the 100 most-held stocks among fellow users. An entertainment ecosystem has risen up alongside Robinhood. TikTok videos under #robinhoodstocks have millions of views, and communities of at-home investors use online forums such as Reddit’s WallStreetBets to join forces on stock-buying campaigns, one of which shocked financial professionals over three weeks in January and February.
3. What was that stock-buying campaign?
Individual investors banded together on Reddit to drive prices of video game retailer GameStop Corp. and other meme stocks -- stocks bought for reasons other than the company’s performance -- to astronomical levels, triggering volatility that caused hedge fund short-sellers to lose billions. In the case of GameStop, the share price soared from less than $20 at the end of 2020 to more than $400 in late January. That was too much even for Robinhood, which, along with other brokerages, temporarily halted trading in the stock. The episode fed worries that the battle between the “flows” generated by small investors and the “pros,” or professionals, artificially pumps stocks higher in a feedback loop that could lead to a collapse. A few months later, a similar trading frenzy inflated the price of another meme stock, that of movie theater chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.
4. What’s the problem?
Massachusetts securities regulators in December filed a complaint against Robinhood, calling out its “gamification” tactics, and more recently sought to revoke the brokerage’s license in the state for continuing “a pattern of aggressively inducing and enticing trading among its customers.” (Robinhood said it wouldn’t “succumb to unfounded, politicized allegations and unreasonable demands.”) At a hearing in the wake of the GameStop episode, U.S. lawmakers scolded Robinhood Chief Executive Officer Vlad Tenev over the brokerage’s business practices. Gary Gensler, chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, asked for public comment on gamification, a review that could lead to new rules.
5. How big a deal is Robinhood?
It says it has more than 13 million customers, which is well above the 5.8 million retail accounts as of the end of June 2020 at ETrade, a company with an almost 40-year track record. And Robinhood traders punch above their weight. A Swiss Finance Institute research paper reported that despite holding only about 0.2% of aggregate U.S. market capitalization, Robinhood traders drove 10% of the variation in returns from stocks in the second quarter of 2020. That’s because they buy and sell more than their institutional counterparts in response to price changes.
6. How does Robinhood make money?
Its largest source of revenue is payment for order flow, the system by which it sends users’ trades to financial firms like Citadel Securities, which in turn execute the orders and pay Robinhood for the opportunity. The arrangement is commonplace in the brokerage industry. Robinhood took in about $687 million from payment for order flow in 2020, according to data from regulatory filings compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence.
7. Who else does what Robinhood does?
A Chinese competitor, Webull, has become one of the fastest-growing retail trading platforms in the U.S. partly by following the Robinhood model of offering free stock trades with a slick online interface, while also providing the live customer-service hotline that Robinhood resisted adding until this year. EToro, founded in Israel in 2007, reported having 20 million registered users in dozens of countries as of early 2021, with plans to provide stock-trading service in the U.S. in the second half of the year. It brands itself as a social trading network, where investors can chat, see each other’s portfolios and even mimic each other’s portfolios, a practice known as copy-trading, with a simple tap on their smartphones.
8. Isn’t encouraging more investment a good thing?
That’s one argument offered by Robinhood and its supporters. “Those who dismiss new and younger investors, who come from increasingly diverse backgrounds, as unsophisticated or unserious perpetuate the myth that investing is only for the wealthy,” a company spokesperson said in response to the Massachusetts complaint. Even the concept of “gamification” has had its admirers. A 2018 Ernst & Young analysis said that adding game-like aspects to financial services could help reach users who might otherwise feel reluctant to try investing. “Gamification could be invaluable in educating clients,” it said.
