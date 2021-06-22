Individual investors banded together on Reddit to drive prices of video game retailer GameStop Corp. and other meme stocks -- stocks bought for reasons other than the company’s performance -- to astronomical levels, triggering volatility that caused hedge fund short-sellers to lose billions. In the case of GameStop, the share price soared from less than $20 at the end of 2020 to more than $400 in late January. The volatility was too much even for Robinhood, which, along with other brokerages, temporarily halted trading in the stock. The episode fed worries that the battle between the “flows” generated by small investors and the “pros,” or professionals, artificially pumps stocks higher in a feedback loop that could lead to a collapse. A few months later, a similar trading frenzy inflated the price of another meme stock, that of movie theater chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.