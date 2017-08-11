Those looking to unleash their inner rock star may want to try “Beat Fever,” a music game that lets you “play” the best parts of today’s hits. It is similar to games such as “Guitar Hero”: players have four strings to control. Notes come flying at you down a guitar fretboard, and you hit them in time with the song.

Over time, you face harder challenges on “Beat Fever,” which requires you to not only tap but also slide in time with (at times) some pretty fast beats. The app also has a little bit of a story line, which is fun but not exactly what one could call deep. The most engaging part of the app definitely is listening to the latest hits and rocking out to them. Just make sure you use your headphones.

Free, for iOS and Android.