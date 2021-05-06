The situation affected Verheyden-Hilliard in a very personal way. She says that while driving to a recent protest with actress and activist Jane Fonda following in a car behind her, she was pulled over for failing to use her turn signal far enough in advance of the intersection where she made the turn. The stop was pure harassment, Verheyden-Hilliard says. The sheriff’s deputy let her go after examining her driver’s license, but he then followed her for 15 miles through winding country roads, she says.