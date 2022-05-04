Placeholder while article actions load

The half-century struggle over Roe v. Wade is again at the forefront of U.S. politics, thanks to a leaked draft opinion which would overturn the 1973 decision and send abortion law back to state legislatures. If the court plans to rule this way, it’s about to make a big mistake — not because the case was correctly decided, but because sometimes it’s better to leave a bad law alone.

People with the strongest feelings on both sides of this endless bitter controversy agree that the Constitution’s main purpose is to protect fundamental rights and liberties. They just have irreconcilable differences about what those rights and liberties are. When that happens, what’s the Supreme Court supposed to do?

Judging Roe’s human consequences in any kind of neutral way is impossible. Everything depends on where you stand on those fundamental rights and liberties. If you believe that, at some point before birth, a fetus becomes a person with rights of its own, the consequences have been unspeakably bad. If you believe, as Roe asserts, that no such rights exist, then the enormous gains for women in terms of bodily autonomy and freedom don’t need to be measured against them.

My own intuitions are closer to the second position than the first — though I can’t believe the issue is simple, or that people who see it differently are evil.

The court can’t resolve the irresolvable. It also can’t pick a side, declare it the winner, and find in the Constitution what it wants to find — not, at least, without calling its own legitimacy into question. All it can do in such cases is try to leave room for political compromise and avoid poisoning the entire body politic.

If that’s correct, two things seem to follow. First, Roe was a huge mistake, not only as a matter of law — as the draft opinion says, the majority’s reasoning was all but unintelligible — but also because it tore at the fabric of American democracy. Second, overturning this bad law 50 years later risks compounding the damage.

Legal authorities broadly agree on Roe’s constitutional defects. Even pro-choice lawyers who think a right to abortion can be found in the Constitution say it wasn’t where the court’s controlling opinion looked. The late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg famously said the case was wrongly decided — that it should have been grounded in the right to gender equality, not privacy. She also believed the decision should have been less sweeping, to give abortion opponents less of a target, and to allow for a more gradual evolution of opinion.

One eminent scholar, John Hart Ely, also supported Roe as a policy matter, but was more brutal when it came to assessing the jurisprudence. “It is bad because it is bad constitutional law, or rather because it is not constitutional law and gives almost no sense of an obligation to try to be.”

Ely also predicted that Roe wouldn’t weaken the court. There, he was plainly wrong. Roe is judicial activism of the most radical kind, barely veiled, applied to an issue on which the country was, and still is, deeply divided. It changed the way Americans view the court, undermining its own authority and their respect for the rule of law, and turning judicial appointments into a recurring political circus.

In oral arguments last year about Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, the case now in question, Justice Sonia Sotomayor said the issue had come to the court following the appointment of new conservative justices. She asked: “Will this institution survive the stench that this creates in the public perception that the Constitution and its reading are just political acts?”

Of course, Roe did much to create the stench in the first place, and Sotomayor was expressing the very bias she was pretending to deplore: The court’s job is all politics, all the time. Unfortunately, she also has a point. Much as Roe deserves to be overturned as a matter of law, doing so might destroy the last shred of hope of restoring the court’s credibility as a disinterested guardian of the law.

Overturning Roe would fuel the country’s polarization, already at dangerous levels. Opponents of abortion rights would not be satisfied: If the fetal-viability standard is removed, and states can ban abortion (with limited exceptions) after 15 weeks’ gestation, legislators will be back in due course with laws that ban it after 12 weeks, or six. Campaigners for abortion rights would be enraged. The issue would rise back to the boil — again because the court took sides in a political fight.

The fundamentalists won’t abandon their positions — and shouldn’t be asked to. But those who think democracy’s most important job is to stop people coming to blows need to recognize a basic reality: Roe can’t be repaired, much less thrown out, without doing more constitutional harm. For the sake of good governance, the court’s conservatives should rediscover deference to long-established precedent, and leave this rash and wrongly decided law alone. Better to limit the damage already done to American politics than to push the country toward something even worse.

