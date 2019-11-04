The speedway spun off multiple other subsidiaries, including the IndyCar Series and Indianapolis Motor Speedway Productions, which are also part of the deal to Penske Entertainment. That group is a subsidiary of Penske Corp., which is owned by billionaire Roger Penske.
Penske is the winningest team owner in Indianapolis 500 history with 18 victories.
The speedway announced a Monday news conference to discuss the deal.
