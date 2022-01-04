While no investor wants to see a fund to which they’ve allocated capital lose 26%, as Rokos’s macro fund did last year, that’s arguably the risk you have to take if you want to enjoy the 44% of alpha it delivered in 2020. That kind of volatility isn’t for everyone, and you still have to have a lot of luck in choosing a portfolio manager who can bounce back from a loss-making period and regain their mojo. But for those who can stomach the downs, Rokos is the archetypal hedge fund manager offering a swashbuckling alternative to the fifty shades of grey available in index-tracking investment products.