Roku: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Roku Inc. (ROKU) on Wednesday reported a loss of $237.2 million in its fourth quarter.
The video streaming company posted revenue of $867.1 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $805.7 million.
For the current quarter ending in March, Roku said it expects revenue in the range of $700 million.
