Rollins: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA — Rollins Inc. (ROL) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $84.3 million.
The operator of Orkin and other pest and termine control services posted revenue of $661.4 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $657.6 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $368.6 million, or 75 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.7 billion.
