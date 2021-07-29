He was CEO, sales rep and user-in-chief rolled into one. Be it the Showtime Rotisserie (”Set it and forget it”), the Food Dehydrator or aerosol cans of GLH-9 (“GLH” being short for “great-looking hair”), he was right there, barking out its virtues to us in the 1980s and 1990s as we laid in our beds and contemplated turning off the TV. He edited his own infomercials, scrawled out his own cue cards, wrote the copy for his “operators standing by.”