The NFL’s Rooney rule is almost 20 years old. Beginning in 2003, teams have had to interview at least one non-White candidate for every open head coach position. Since 2020, teams have had to interview at least two such candidates. Although the rule has had almost zero effect — coaches are still overwhelmingly White in a sport that is majority Black — the rule has been branded as a silver bullet and adopted into larger industries, namely the legal and financial industries.

In the legal industry, the Mansfield rule — so-named for the first female attorney in the U.S. — requires that 30% of the candidates for leadership roles are women, attorneys of color, LGBTQ or lawyers with disabilities.

There’s no doubt that some action is needed. In the U.S. legal industry in 2007, only 19% of leadership positions were held by women, roughly 7% by underrepresented racial groups, less than 3% by members of the LGBTQ community, and less than 1% by disabled individuals as defined by the Americans with Disabilities Act.

But the adoption of the Mansfield rule has had no effect. If the numbers have budged even a few percentage points in each category, that’s simply because more women and underrepresented groups have gained access to education and entered the workforce. At this pace, some economists predict that achieving a workforce that is half female and one-third minorities could take more than 260 years.

The Mansfield rule was developed in 2016. If it were working, you would expect to see an effect quickly — after a hiring cycle or two. It shouldn’t take years. However, my recent research, published in the Oxford University Press’s Journal of Professions and Organization, illuminates the ineffectiveness of the rule’s simple-fix approach. I studied legal firms that had instituted the rule and those that had not from 2007 to 2019, looking at things like recruitment, attrition and promotion. I found no statistically significant differences between the two groups.

Organizations that were already relatively diverse 10 years ago continue to be. The ones that were not, even with the Mansfield rule instituted, were unlikely to change — at least without very strong exterior pressure, such as an activist shareholder.

Even worse, other research has demonstrated that Mansfield- and Rooney-esque rules can have downsides. Some employees may assume that a gain for one group is a loss for another (even though the rule doesn’t actually result in gains for women or people of color). Interviews with women and minorities may be seen as box-ticking exercises rather than as qualified candidates. Finally, these rules can also give executives a false sense of progress, hiding the problems in an organization that still need to be addressed.

The reason these rules haven’t immediately (or even slowly) increased diversity is that one simple rule carried out right before a hiring or promotion cannot fix a systemic problem. There is no silver bullet. Behavioral science is clear: Interrupting bias requires a suite of interventions at various points in time. Organizations change when processes do.

Take the interview process. Experiments have shown that women and racial minorities are more likely to be hired if the interview is held in the morning. Companies serious about diversity might decide to hold all interviews in the morning by spreading interviews out over more days, or tasking more people with conducting them. Women and minorities are also more likely to be hired when the interviewer has reviewed the organization’s diversity goals beforehand, when the interview is conducted by a team rather than one on one, and when the interviewers use a structured set of questions instead of a free-flowing conversation.

Smart interventions can also make performance reviews and promotion decisions fairer. Right now, both are too often shaped by recency bias (what happened in the last couple of months), primacy bias (first impressions), confirmation bias (selectively noticing details that reinforce an existing view) and the halo effect (over-emphasizing one positive attribute). Unconscious race and gender bias can also play a role: Women and minorities are more likely to receive critical subjective feedback than White men are. For example, a woman may be told she suffers from “analysis paralysis” while a man who shows similar behavior will be commended for his “thoughtfulness.” Employees can combat some of these biases by keeping a journal of their own performance throughout the review period. Companies should require managers to give more frequent feedback and use formats that prompt specific, actionable advice.

Leaders should stop using diversity and inclusion interventions that have been shown not to work. Instead, they should shift resources to more tailored, effective solutions. Equality shouldn’t take another 260 years.

Paola Cecchi-Dimeglio, a lawyer and data scientist, is chair of the Executive Leadership Research Initiative for Women and Minority Attorneys at Harvard Law School and Harvard Kennedy School. She is also CEO of the People Culture Drive Consulting Group.

