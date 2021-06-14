Burns had warned in May that production could be cut by more than half to 1,000 vehicles this year unless the company can raise new capital. Lordstown was looking in to new sources of capital, the company said.
On Monday, Lordstown named lead independent director Angela Strand as executive chairwoman and said that she will oversee the organization’s transition until a permanent CEO is found. Strand is currently the managing director of advisory firm Strand Strategy.
Becky Roof will serve as interim CFO. Roof is a certified public accountant who has served as a consultant to publicly traded companies and in an interim CFO capacity at businesses including Eastman Kodak, Hudson’s Bay, Saks Fifth Avenue and Aceto Corp.
Lordstown, located southeast of Cleveland, said Monday that it has hired an executive search firm to help find permanent replacements for the roles.