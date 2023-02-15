Royal Gold: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER — DENVER — Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $56.4 million.
The manager of precious metal royalties posted revenue of $163 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $239 million, or $3.63 per share. Revenue was reported as $603.2 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RGLD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RGLD