Royalty Pharma: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — Royalty Pharma (RPRX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $456 million in its fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 75 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.56 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.56 per share.

The company posted revenue of $566 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.06 billion, which also matched Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $43 million, or 7 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.79 billion.

Royalty Pharma expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.38 billion to $2.48 billion.

