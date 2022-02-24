The Russia 2047 dollar bond has fallen from a price of 110 at the start of February to the mid-70s now, but there is no volume at any market price. At launch, 50% of the book was taken by U.K. domiciled investors, so this is a widespread problem. Russia is traditionally a dollar issuer, but its last three benchmarks have been in euros, presumably because of the reluctance of U.S. investors.

This points to a much bigger systemic problem hanging over all credit markets: Who provides the liquidity when everyone wants out at the same time?

The lack of liquidity has not truly been tested in the investment-grade space since the financial crisis, with the possible exception of the European Union sovereign crisis when the ECB pledged to do whatever it took to keep the peace. With pandemic stimulus in reverse gear from all the major central banks, there is no obvious support mechanism at hand. The risk is not just of painful margin calls but also of potential fund failures.

When the pandemic threatened a credit crisis, the central banks’ remit was widened to take in corporate debt. That has now been fully unwound by the U.S. Federal Reserve, and the Bank of England is in the process of selling off all its 20 billion pounds ($26.8 billion) of holdings. That leaves just the European Central Bank with 320 billion euros ($360 billion) of investment-grade euro corporate bonds that are likely to be capped out this year as the overall asset-purchase programs stop. None of this helps the emerging-market credit situation.

Look through the registered holders of Ukraine or Russian international debt, and you’ll see a long list of the great and the good. They are effectively trapped, relying on wider “portfolio diversification” to hope returns elsewhere smooth out these particular losses. That is not the case for smaller and more risk-exposed or leveraged entities. To reduce overall emerging-market exposure, more liquid proxies will suffer the “ATM effect,” selling the most liquid securities to raise cash for inevitable fund withdrawals — a phenomenon that occurred during the global financial crisis and again at the start of the pandemic.

Unfortunately, it is not just Russia that is being penalized; it is also Ukraine and peripheral country debt and equities in the region, such as Polish and Finnish companies with large exposure to affected economies.

Ukrainian debt has fallen by an even bigger magnitude — to the point where the credit curve may invert because the bigger risk is with securities closest to maturing — but even that is hard to discern in this fog. The focus is on the next sizable upcoming maturity, a 7.75% dollar bond maturing in September 2022 with $912 million outstanding.

But there are basically no functioning bids or liquidity for corporate debt or for securities with sanctions warnings. Why take the risk of owning a security that soon might be orphaned? This is not a credit quality crisis but a market liquidity one.

Russia is not going to default, unless by choice, with $650 billion of reserves and plentiful cash flow from its sale of hydrocarbons, along with surpluses in its current account and its government budget.

But the credit default market does not function all that well when there are no natural sellers of protection. Though Russia’s five-year dollar credit default swap spread has risen above 900 basis points, from below 200 basis points earlier in the month, what risk manager is going to sign off on increased exposure to Russia or Ukraine? Portfolio managers looking to hedge exposure are driving the credit spread higher with nothing on the other end. The market is voting with its feet before they get blown off.

Ukraine, which has $23 billion of international debt, is already in talks with the International Monetary Fund for a $700 million credit line and will certainly receive a warm audience from the G20 countries in its time of need. But not if it no longer functions as part of a recognizable independent state.

With bitter irony, the worst immediate pain is being felt in emerging-market funds that are trapped by industry standard benchmark index rules, such as JPMorgan Chase & Co’s Emerging Market Bond Index (EMBI) or the equivalent MSCI Inc. benchmarks, to continue to hold these constituent members. Russia constitutes 3% of the foreign currency EMBI and double that of the domestic tracker. Going underweight is not an option for an exchange-traded fund or really much of a viable option for any passively managed fund.

With the widespread adoption of ETFs, which is a $57 billion universe for emerging market bonds alone, according to a Bloomberg search, there is an exaggerated effect on market flows creating a horrid disconnect between perceived and actual liquidity. This has resulted in almost no active market for debt holders to gracefully exit. Even more horrifying is the prospect of many (or all) Russian securities becoming orphaned with no exit. Effectively the same has happened to Ukrainian assets as available buyers evaporate and the contagion spills over to the rest of emerging markets.

It’s a Hotel California scenario — you can check out but never leave.

