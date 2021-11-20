How should Washington respond? In terms of diplomacy, the U.S needs to confront Russia (and any other nation conducting similar tests) with a public shaming and incontrovertible evidence of its recklessness — much as Washington does with state-sponsored cybercrimes. The U.S. needs to ensure that allies, partners and friends similarly condemn missions that increase levels of space debris. International organizations such as the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs and the European Space Agency should be engaged as well.