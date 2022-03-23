But one thing is certain: There are two big holes in the sanctions regime that fundamentally undermine it.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

First, Russia is still allowed to sell all the fossil fuels it likes, and second, it seems able to use the dollar earnings from those sales to support the ruble if it wants or even to import the tools of war if other countries that haven’t signed on to the sanctions are willing to supply them.

The only solutions are either sanctioning all energy trade with Russia, which remains unpalatable for now to European countries that rely on its gas, or making a credible threat of secondary sanctions against countries, or companies outside of Russia, found to be supporting it through trade.

Russia’s energy trade has suffered but not nearly as much as expected initially. Aside from selling gas to Europe and China through pipelines, Russia is still exporting oil by ship from the Baltic and Black Sea ports. The oil might be exchanging hands at discounts to current high prices, but most of it is still moving, according to economists at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. Russia’s global oil and gas exports are bringing in about $900 million a day, according to my colleague Javier Blas.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

President Vladimir Putin will start to demand that hostile countries pay for gas exports in rubles, according to Bloomberg News. But this may be more of a nuisance tactic rather than an objection to receiving dollars or euros. Although if Russia did get paid for gas in rubles, it could avoid financial sanctions entirely.

Where the sanctions and the economic restrictions have had more impact is on Russia’s imports, which have collapsed, according to the IIF. That means Russia’s current account surplus — the excess of its earnings from exports over its spending on imports — might reach $250 billion this year, up from $120 billion last year, which was already the biggest annual surplus in more than two decades, according to the IIF.

And Russia can use this income. When the U.S., Europe and other countries sanctioned the Central Bank of Russia, they froze the foreign currency it held in accounts at other central banks — the dollars it holds at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, for example. Up to half of Russia’s $640 billion of foreign currency reserves are in such accounts and thus out of reach.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

However, the CBR also has foreign currency accounts with commercial banks in Russia such as Gazprombank. The CBR can still receive dollars into those accounts.

The U.S. also banned any bank with a U.S. arm from transacting with the CBR directly or indirectly. However, banks are still allowed to deal with Russia’s biggest banks and the central bank for trade permitted under licenses, which includes energy and related products and services, as well as food and medicines, for instance.

After the sanctions were imposed, Russia established capital controls to stop Russians from sending their wealth out of the country. It also said exporters must sell 80% of their foreign currency earnings to the central bank. These dollars can flow into the CBR’s accounts at commercial banks, and it seems the CBR can then supply these dollars back to banks or companies.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The scale of continuing energy exports and the CBR’s ability to receive and dispense the resulting flow of foreign currency mean that being cut off from its existing reserves isn’t that painful.

These facts combined with the capital controls explain why the ruble has not only not collapsed but rebounded from its lows.

The sanctions imposed on Russia are meant to disrupt its economy and restrict its access to equipment that helps its invasion of Ukraine. Russia is rapidly rebuilding the funds it could spend on weapons or other tools of invasion. The question is who might sell this equipment to Russia. The candidates come down to China, possibly India and maybe some Middle Eastern countries. The trouble is that money is fungible: Dollars can be swapped for renminbi or rupees and then spent on perhaps anything.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

What the U.S. counts on is that payments in dollars ultimately have to touch the U.S. That is because at some point, U.S. central bank reserves need to be transferred to match the movement of funds in the banking system — and that can only be done with the involvement of U.S. clearing banks. However, the network of banks potentially involved in Russia and elsewhere means that the banks plugged into the U.S. system directly will mostly only see the net result of many underlying transactions. That could be hiding the gross amount of transactions that the CBR might be conducting with Russian entities to protect the ruble and fund Russian imports, according to Jerome Legras, banking specialist and head of research at Axiom Alternative Investments in Paris.

If other countries are going to cooperate with Russia to help it use the dollars it is collecting from the energy trade, then the only option would be secondary sanctions against countries or entities thought to be aiding Russia’s invasion.

That would be a significant escalation of Russia’s isolation and would represent a truly global standoff.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Paul J. Davies is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering banking and finance. He previously worked for the Wall Street Journal and the Financial Times.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion