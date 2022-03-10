The influence of national populists has been rising in recent years, helped along by — well, seemingly by everything: by a delayed reaction to the debacle of the Iraq war, by the financial crisis and the slow recovery from it, by the continued shift of working-class voters into the Republican Party, by business leaders’ turn toward an aggressive social liberalism. And, above all, by former President Donald Trump.

Trump has not always been a reliable ally of the nat-pops. On many areas of policy, such as health care and taxes, he deferred to the libertarian impulses of other Republicans rather than trying to build a strong-state conservatism. In the White House, he came out for record levels of immigration, which is anathema to most nat-pop intellectuals. He endorsed candidates based on their fealty to him rather than to any policy agenda.

Still and all, he is the closest thing to a champion this group has had. The movement has incorporated some of his personality traits, including a zest for online combat. Trump did enough to elevate it that it began to sound a note of triumphalism: National populism was going to remake the Republican Party, and the world.

Now it’s hitting the bumps in the road. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has tended to split and marginalize the nat-pops. Their second-most-important spokesman, Tucker Carlson of Fox News, initially took a pro-Putin, or at least anti-anti-Putin, line. Very few Republican voters or officeholders followed it, and Carlson then had to change direction.

Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri, who has gone so far toward national populism as to advocate leaving the World Trade Organization, has taken the same basic view of the war as old-line Republicans and, for that matter, most Democrats: The U.S. should aid the Ukrainians while not directly entering the conflict. The most prominent Republican politician advocating a purely isolationist position on Ukraine is Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance.

In Vance, national populism found a nearly ideal standard-bearer. More than familiar with its ideas, he has the zeal of a convert for them. His campaign has serious financial backing from the Silicon Valley billionaire Peter Thiel — whose taxes Vance says he wants to raise. Like much of the nat-pop movement, he has placed great emphasis on Twitter provocations and retaliations. None of this, so far, has gotten him securely into the top tier of the primary race, let alone put him in the lead. The other nat-pop hopeful, the technology investor and Thiel colleague Blake Masters, is faring even worse in the Arizona Senate primary.

Trump may also be declining in value as a nat-pop asset. He has kept his distance from Vance and Masters because he does not want losses to detract from his reputation as a Republican kingmaker. He is using his endorsements, true to form, to gain revenge against Republicans who voted to impeach him, or refused to indulge his lies about having won the 2020 election, rather than to shape party ideology.

Finally, national populism is making only small inroads in Republican economic policy. It’s true that Republicans are not calling for new free-trade deals at the moment. But the main Republican argument on today’s economy is remarkably familiar. It is that federal spending is too high, money is too loose, idleness too subsidized and energy production too regulated. The nat-pops often mock what they call “market fundamentalism” or “zombie Reaganism.” But what most Republicans are saying now is not all that different from what they were saying in the early 1980s.

None of this means that national populism is doomed to decline, or that it should be. Vance and Masters still have a shot. Events in Europe could yet make Americans regret their support of Ukraine, however qualified it has been, and isolationist voices can play a useful role in countering the tendency of other Republicans to hawkish hubris. The 1980s-era economic agenda that Republicans largely stuck with right until Trump came along won’t be enough to meet the challenges of the present.

But the idea that national populism is sweeping all before it, with other types of conservatism either leaving the field or deferring to it — entertained by critics as well as supporters — is not panning out. Perhaps that should not be surprising: A recurring weakness of populist movements is that they imagine political victory to be easier than it is.

Ramesh Ponnuru is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. He is the editor of National Review, a contributor to CNN and a fellow at the American Enterprise Institute.

