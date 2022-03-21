Ratings agencies have downgraded Russia’s bonds to “junk” status, and the head of the International Monetary Fund has said a default on government debt is no longer “an improbable event.” Russia’s finance ministry last week flirted with default by threatening to pay foreign holders of dollar bonds in massively devalued rubles before sending the money in dollars.

However, it missed another interest payment to foreign investors early this month, which could result in the government being declared in default after a 30-day grace period expires. The Russian government sent that payment on ruble debt to a government depository account instead of to bondholders.

The government relies on domestic Russian banks for most of its borrowing needs.

The RGBI index of government debt fell 9.4%, the Tass news agency reported, pushing interest yields on bonds with maturities of 1-2 years to 19.5% and for 10 years to 18.1%.

The central bank said in a statement on its website that the bonds it purchased would be disposed of later to avoid influencing the bank’s monetary policy.