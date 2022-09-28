Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Since last week, when Russian President Vladimir Putin announced he’d mobilize hundreds of thousands of additional soldiers, Russian men have been trying their best to get the heck out of the country. The question for us in the West is: Should we let those draft dodgers in? Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Yes, says Germany. Anybody who hates “Putin’s way” and loves liberal democracy is welcome, tweeted Marco Buschmann, Germany’s justice minister, just after Putin spoke. In 2015, the German government initially said “Welcome, refugees” to the Syrians; in 2022, it appears to be getting ready to greet the Russians the same way.

“Madness,” countered one Estonian politician, speaking on behalf of many others, especially in the parts of the European Union bordering Russia. The Germans are once again being naive, the argument goes. Among the throngs of Russians claiming to be dissidents or opponents of Putin’s attack on Ukraine, there are sure to be any number of Little Green Men as well.

Advertisement

“Little green men” is the memorable label given to the Russian soldiers who annexed Crimea in 2014. They wore greenish camouflage but no official Russian army insignia. Keeping a straight face, Putin pretended they were local volunteers and “self-defense groups.” These days, “little green men” can refer to any of his covert operatives. These in turn represent just one of many vectors the KGB-trained Putin uses for his hybrid warfare against the West — from disinformation and cyberattacks to interference in foreign elections and more.

The counterargument might run as follows: Yes, the West must be careful about little green men masquerading as draft dodgers and subverting the open societies of NATO and the EU. (That also applies to Russian tourists, which is why several EU countries are right to start banning most such visits by Russians.) But we must also support Russians fleeing the death grip of their dictator, for they would be in grave danger if they stayed at home after evading conscription.

This humanitarian argument has a tactical corollary. Any Russian men we host cannot simultaneously be fighting and killing Ukrainians. Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, has already appealed (in Russian) to Russian men to defy the mobilization. The West could help by sheltering those who do.

Advertisement

The prospect of asylum would also accelerate the brain drain of Russian society already underway. Putin’s Russia is losing some of its most talented and creative minds, just as Hitler’s Germany once exported many of its best and brightest to the US and other countries. Some of the Third Reich’s refugees, in fact, later returned to their native land as hyper-qualified and hyper-motivated American soldiers to help finish off the Nazis.

The ideal scenario, of course, would be for Russians to take Putin’s mass mobilization as their cue not to flee the country, but to rise up and topple the regime. But in his Russia — as in other tyrannies past and present — that puts an onus of heroism on ordinary Russians that few of us would muster. Escaping can be easier, if we make it so.

The decision for the EU and other countries therefore comes down to weighing the risk of little green men against the benefit of helping sabotage Putin’s mobilization, and by extension his entire war effort.

Advertisement

Ensuring that every Russian draft dodger who shows up also “loves liberal democracy,” as Germany’s Buschmann stipulated so optimistically, will be difficult — just as it was hard in 2015-2016 to spot jihadists from the Islamic State among the Syrian refugees arriving. But the torch of European asylum would be a beacon to many Russians hoping to avoid becoming cannon fodder or war criminals in Ukraine.

It’s understandable that many Europeans are rejecting asylum for Russian draft dodgers. Two decades’ worth of experience has shown that the Poles, Lithuanians, Latvians and Estonians were right in being hawkish toward Russia, whereas the Germans, in being dovish, were simply being gullible.

This one time, however, the Germans might just have the more farsighted approach.

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

Advertisement

• The Cost of Putin’s Ukraine Escalation Is Already Clear: Lara Williams

• Putin’s Ukraine War Forces Ugly Bargains on Food and Fuel: Liam Denning

• The European ‘Way of Life’ Isn’t Looking Too Sweet: Lionel Laurent

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Andreas Kluth is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering European politics. A former editor in chief of Handelsblatt Global and a writer for the Economist, he is author of “Hannibal and Me.”

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article