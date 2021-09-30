But the rise of these voices and the discontent with living standards that they have been able to harness represent a threat — one the Kremlin will need to modulate. As Tatiana Stanovaya of political consultancy R.Politik points out, the aim here will not be total destruction, as it was with Navalny, but instead a weaker and tamer party, back in its subservient role. For instance, while the likes of Grudinin, even more dangerous for not being radical youths, were conspicuously sidelined, the Kremlin has avoided other confrontations. When party officials rallied against electoral fraud in Moscow last weekend, police merely used blaring music to drown out the speakers.