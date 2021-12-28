Democratic rights in Asia have been under threat this past year, as leaders from India to Myanmar and Indonesia cracked down on protests, jailed activists and journalists, and took advantage of pandemic restrictions to stifle dissent. This backsliding on human rights is a key metric of the rising tide of populism that will hang heavily over the region in 2022. So will tensions between the U.S. and China, which will force governments to forge new partnerships to work with and around them. The Quad grouping of the U.S., India, Japan and Australia should continue to develop as an important strategic body behind shared anxiety over Beijing’s increasingly assertive behavior. However, Washington has lost respect over its hasty exit from Afghanistan, which now confronts an economic and humanitarian crisis. Whether the U.S. can marshal its allies and the international bodies it influences — including the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund — to prevent the nation from slipping into starvation will test its ability to rebuild trust in a region already losing faith in America’s ambitions in Asia.