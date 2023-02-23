Ryman Hospitality Properties: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The results beat Wall Street expectations.
The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $1.68 per share.
Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.
The company said it had net income of $58.1 million, or $1.03 per share.
The hotel and resort real estate investment trust, based in Nashville, Tennessee, posted revenue of $568.9 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $504.4 million.
For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $363.5 million. Revenue was reported as $1.81 billion.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RHP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RHP