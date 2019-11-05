Seoul’s Unification Ministry said Wednesday it sent a message proposing a delegation dispatch to conduct safety checks on those facilities.

Ministry spokesman Lee Sang-min says North Korea hasn’t responded.

South Korea earlier proposed face-to-face talks on the issue. North Korea has rejected that and insisted on document exchanges.

South Korean-run tours to the mountain resort has been suspended since 2008 when a North Korean soldier fatally shot a South Korean tourist.

