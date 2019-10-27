North Korea later proposed an exchange of documents to work out details related to the facilities’ possible destruction.
Seoul’s Unification Ministry says South Korea on Monday sent a message proposing officials from the two Koreas meet to discuss issues on the tourism project.
The ministry says Seoul didn’t propose a specific date and location for that meeting.
The development comes amid stalled U.S.-led diplomacy on North Korea’s nuclear weapons program.
