I’m willing to believe that sabbaticals, if carefully designed, could help retain talent, but that’s a different goal than managing stress. For a worker who has stayed with a company for seven years, a sabbatical may be just what they need to sign on for another seven. In part because of Americans’ dysfunctional relationship with time off, changing jobs is often seen as the only way to get a break lasting more than a couple of weeks. Offering a sabbatical is a way of saying, “You don’t need to leave to get this time.”